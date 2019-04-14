Archbishop Wenski officiates Palm Sunday Mass in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s Christian community came together to celebrate Palm Sunday.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski blessing the palms at St. Mary’s Cathedral prior to celebrating the Mass, Sunday.

Always held the Sunday before Easter, the day marks the beginning of Holy Week and symbolizes the Bible passages that chronicle Jesus Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem prior to his death and resurrection.

