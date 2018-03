MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski took advantage of the sunny weather to mark Palm Sunday.

The archbishop blessed the palms outside of the Cathedral of Saint Mary in Miami before celebrating Mass.

Also known as Sunday of the Passion, Palm Sunday is the sunday before Easter and marks the beginning of Holy Week.

