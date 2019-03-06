Archbishop Wenski holds mass in observance of Ash Wednesday in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Archbishop Thomas Wenski held a mass at Gesu Church in downtown Miami as Christians around the world observed Ash Wednesday.

The holy day derives its name from the placing of repentance ashes on the foreheads of worshipers.

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, a period of prayer, fasting and reflection before Easter.

Christians commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ at the end of Lent.

