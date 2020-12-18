Archbishop Thomas Wenski receives COVID-19 vaccine

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The archbishop of the Archdiocese of Miami received Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to spread awareness on the new vaccine.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski was vaccinated at St. John’s Nursing Center in Lauderdale Lakes on Wednesday.

“To be vaccinated is a good. It’s a good for oneself but also for the community around you, and so I would encourage people to get the vaccine as it becomes available to them,” Wenski said.

Wenski is believed to be the first U.S. bishop to receive the vaccine.

The South Florida clergyman said his example shows there is confidence in the new vaccine.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.