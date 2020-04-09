Archbishop of Miami to observe Good Friday via livestream service

MIAMI (WSVN) - Religious institutions have had to adapt to practicing their faith in accordance with stay-at-home orders and social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski, will be celebrating Good Friday virtually.

Wenski is set to livestream the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion from St Mary Cathedral at 3 p.m., Friday.

For additional information on mass schedules and other Catholic Church activities, visit The Archdiocese of Miami website.

