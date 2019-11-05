Archbishop McCarthy High School principal arrested on domestic battery charge

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - The principal of a Catholic high school in Southwest Ranches has been arrested for alleged domestic battery.

Miramar Police arrested Richard Pierre Jean, 50, on Tuesday, and he has been booked into the Broward County Jail.

The Archdiocese of Miami released the following statement on his arrest:

“The Archdiocese of Miami learned today that Mr. Richard Pierre Jean, Principal at Archbishop McCarthy High School, was arrested. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Miramar Police Department’s investigation. Details of the arrest are vague at this moment.”

The Archdiocese said Kevin Molina, the school’s assistant principal, has been designated as the school’s administrator in Jean’s absence.

