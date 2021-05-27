SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Arc Educates will be kicking off CPR and AED Awareness Week with a hands-on CPR course.

The course will prepare participants to respond to cardiac and respiratory emergencies in adults, children and infants.

Proper COVID protocols will be followed during the session.

The course was developed by the American Safety and Health Institute.

Arc Educates is a social enterprise of the local non-profit Arc Broward.

The training will take place at Arc Broward’s main campus in Sunrise.

The course training will take place on Tuesday, June 8.

The first session will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second session will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

