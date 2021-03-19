Arc Culinary, Mac Edwards Produce to host drive-thru food distribution

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Arc Culinary and Mac Edwards Produce have partnered to bring some much-needed help to the community.

The two will host a drive-thru food distribution event on Saturday.

It will start at 8 a.m. and continue until 500 food boxes have been distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The food boxes will include food items such as potatoes, cheese, fruits, vegetables and milk.

The distribution will take place in the parking lot of Arc Culinary’s Andrew P. Barowsky Culinary Arts Center, located at 10250 NW 53rd St.

“This event is in response to meeting an immediate need for those experiencing food insecurity,” said Arc Broward President and CEO Dennis Haas. “The community has been so generous to us during these trying times. We are grateful to be able to give back and provide food to those in need.”

