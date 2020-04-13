Approximately 600 residents wait in line at drive-thru food distribution in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - As the U.S. enters another week of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans continue to struggle to put food on the table to feed their families.

Many organizations across South Florida have stepped up to help as many residents as they can, and on Monday several drive-thru food distributions will be held once again.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz partnered with City of Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez, Florida State Representative Ana Maria Rodriguez and Farm Share to host a food distribution for Sweetwater residents at Vann Academy located at 400 NW 112th Ave.

The distribution is set to begin at 9 a.m. and continue until supplies last.

Residents have been waiting at the site hours before, as 7SkyForce HD captured a long line of vehicles parked along the streets surrounding the building.

Sweetwater Police officers assisting with the event said there are approximately 600 people already waiting for the distribution to begin.

For a complete list of food distributions taking place across South Florida on Monday, click here.

