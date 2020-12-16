Approximately 1,000 holiday baskets to be distributed at CAMACOL’s drive-thru giveaway

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Latin Chamber of Commerce’s holiday gift basket distribution has become a South Florida tradition, but now the need ahead of the holidays has become greater amid the pandemic.

The annual CAMACOL event was held on Wednesday in the Humana Lot at Marlins Park, located at 1390 NW 5th St.

It was scheduled to start at 1 p.m., but due to the long line of vehicles waiting for hours, event organizers started to hand out the baskets at around 12 p.m.

Several other organizations and sponsors have teamed up to make the event happen like Sedanos, Publix and the Miami Marlins Foundation.

“They will be getting many different items all the way from the traditional pork, which the Latin community likes to use for their holidays, as well as many other added ingredients from approximately 50 sponsors, which are also members of the chamber,” said CAMACOL President Jose Chi.

Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas even attended the event.

Event organizers said they have approximately 1,000 holiday baskets to give away.

“This is our way of showing corporate responsibility for our community,” Chi said.

