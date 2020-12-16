Approximately 1,000 holiday baskets distributed at CAMACOL’s drive-thru giveaway

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Latin Chamber of Commerce’s holiday gift basket distribution has become a South Florida tradition, but now the need ahead of the holidays has become greater amid the pandemic.

The annual CAMACOL event was held on Wednesday in the Humana Lot at Marlins Park, located at 1390 NW 5th St.

Event organizers handed out the baskets to approximately 1,000 families in need.

“This is our way of showing corporate responsibility for our community,” said CAMACOL President Jose Chi.

Like many things in 2020, the food distribution event is a little different.

“Now we are doing drive-thru for safety,” said one recipient.

Because of COVID-19, those who never needed food assistance before now do.

Hundreds of cars lined up hours in advance with people needing help this holiday season.

“It’s really hard right now with this COVID-19; jobs are really not good,” said recipient Mercedes Dukue.

Some waited overnight to be the first in line to get a basket for their families.

“Now they’re gonna be happy,” said recipient Ray Alvarez.

Alvarez said he lost his job because of a work accident. While trying to hold back tears, he explained how COVID-19 made things worse.

He said the holiday basket is a blessing.

Nearly 50 other organizations and sponsors teamed up to make the event happen, like Sedanos, Publix and the Miami Marlins Foundation.

“They will be getting many different items all the way from the traditional pork, which the Latin community likes to use for their holidays, as well as many other added ingredients from approximately 50 sponsors, which are also members of the chamber,” Chi said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas even attended the event.

The hope is that despite a difficult year for so many, this act of kindness will help the community get into the holiday spirit.

“So I’m gonna cook a lot of rice and all that meat that they gave us, and we’re gonna have a very nice dinner,” said recipient Juanita Alvarez.

