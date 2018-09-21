Apple fans line up outside Lincoln Road Apple Store for new iPhones

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Apple fans have been waiting months for this moment, and today is the big day that the iPhone XS finally goes on sale.

For tech fans, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Apple fans around the world lined up to be the first to get their hands on the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max.

On Miami Beach, customers stood in line on Lincoln Road all morning, anxious to finally try out the tech giant’s latest piece of technology.

“Since it first opened,” a loyal Apple fan said, “been [here] about an hour, hour and a half.”

Last week, Apple wowed us with the announcement of three new iPhones, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Tim Cook said in the announcement event, “It is the most advanced iPhone we’ve ever created.”

It’s also the most expensive iPhone they’ve ever created: the iPhone XS starts at $999 and the XS Max is $1099. With that you get biggest screen of any iPhone ever, and battery life an hour longer than the iPhone X.

Fans shared with 7News what feature they’re most excited about.

“For me it’s about the camera,” a woman said outside the Apple Store. “I love taking pictures, so I think it has the best camera on the market.”

“I love the new feature and design, especially the wireless,” another Apple fan added. “That’s what I’m going for. The wireless charger.”

Apple does have a lower priced version, the iPhone XR. It has slimmed down features like a smaller battery and costs $749. That one isn’t on sale today, though. You’ll have to wait until Oct. 26 to get it.

