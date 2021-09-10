TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The legal battle on mask mandates in Florida schools continues.

The First District Court of Appeals has reversed an order by Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper that allowed school districts to implement mask mandates while a court battle took place.

This means the state can enforce their rules while the appeals process is ongoing.

Cooper originally ruled last month that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning school districts from implementing mask mandates.

The governor has since appealed that ruling.

Then, on Wednesday, Cooper lifted an automatic stay that would have allowed the ban to go into effect while the case is appealed at a higher level.

However, on Friday, the First District Court of Appeals reversed Cooper’s decision to lift the automatic stay. This means that the state can enforce bans on mask mandates in schools while the overall case makes its way through the appeals process.

