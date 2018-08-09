Apartment complex catches fire in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Everyone was able to escape a fire at an apartment complex in Lauderhill, though two people had to be transported to the hospital.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, to the scene of a fire at the Summit Palms complex along Northwest 45th Avenue and 19th Street.

Floyd McKeanen, whose apartment unit caught fire, said he was listening to music in bed when he smelled smoke and felt heat at the bottom of his mattress.

McKeanen said he thinks it started with a faulty extension cord plugged into the wall that ran under his bed.

“I was just laying in my bed, and I smelt it,” he said. “When I looked, the whole bottom of the bed, that’s like half of my feet, almost got burned. I had to jump.”

Neighbors rushed out of the building, which had smoke billowing from the windows.

“It was extremely bad because I couldn’t see nothing,” said neighbor Bonnet Clark. “All I see was the black smoke, so I started crying, I started screaming. I said, ‘You all have to get up.'”

The two people taken to the hospital only had suffered minor injuries.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

