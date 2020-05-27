Apartment complex among residences flooded by Memorial weekend rainfall

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at an apartment complex in Miami are overwhelmed after heavy rains flooded their homes.

Over time, a significant difference could be seen in the water levels outside the apartment building located near Northeast Second Avenue and 71st Street, Wednesday.

For some residents, too much damage has already been done.

“This is crazy,” said Denise Marte whose apartment was flooded. “Look at my shoes.”

Marte never imagined having to wear rain boots as she walked from room to room in her apartment.

She was at her mother’s house during the downpours and returned to her home at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

“That’s how high it came in here, and as soon as I walked in here, it just broke my heart because obviously, I work real hard for the little stuff that I have,” said Marte. “And this is what I come home to.”

Marte returned for a second time Wednesday morning to get her cat, Puma, and to set aside any clothes for herself and her children that had not been ruined.

Cellphone video shot by a neighbor showed the high levels of water against the building once the rain came to a stop.

Several other homes, appliances and vehicles in Miami-Dade were affected by the heavy rainfall.

Marte will be staying in a hotel while she and her neighbors try to figure out what to do next.

“We all going through it right now, you know, and what can we do?” said Marte. “Just, you know, keep on moving and keep our head up, and that’s all we can do right now.”

South Florida Water Management District said their water managers are closely monitoring the aftermath of the rains since the holiday weekend, and are operating the regional flood control system at full capacity.

They further advise that residents contact their local municipalities to report any flooding in their area.

