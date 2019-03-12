Apartment catches fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters quickly put out an apartment fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 104th Street and 157th Avenue, around 1 p.m., Tuesday.

The fire was said to have broken out right above the kitchen in the attic of the apartment unit.

Firefighters said the blaze may have sparked while crews were doing some roof work.

No injuries were reported.

