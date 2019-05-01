Apartment catches fire in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire in a Lauderhill apartment complex.

Flames broke out on a second story apartment unit in a complex located near Northwest 19th Street and 46th Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The Red Cross responded to the scene offering assistance to the owners.

The apartment below sustained water damage.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.

