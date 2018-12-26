Apartment building catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to quickly put out flames after an apartment building caught fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded around 4:30 a.m. to the scene of the fire near Northwest Fifth Street and 10th Avenue, Wednesday.

Video showed smoke pouring out of the building’s windows.

While the unit was charred, firefighters managed to stop the flames from spreading to other apartments.

Elderly residents at the apartment building were safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is now offering to help those displaced by the fire.

