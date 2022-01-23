MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after antisemitic flyers were seen throughout Miami Beach Sunday.

Miami Beach Police were made aware of antisemitic flyers distributed in residential neighborhoods.

Police are also increasing patrols around those neighborhoods and at religious institutions.

“There is no place for hate in our community, and it will not be tolerated,” said Miami Beach Police in a tweet.

Detectives are currently investigating what lead to this incident.

If you received one of these flyers, call MBPD at (305) 673-7901.

