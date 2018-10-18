Antibiotic-resistant strain of salmonella sickens people in 29 states, including Florida

(WSVN) - Ninety-two people have been infected by an antibiotic-resistant strain of salmonella in 29 states, including Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicates that many types of raw chicken products from a variety of sources are contaminated with salmonella Infantis and are making people sick.

The CDC says 21 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Those who have fallen ill reported eating different types and brands of chicken products purchased from many different locations, according to researchers. The outbreak strain has been identified in samples taken from raw chicken pet food, raw chicken products, and live chickens.

A supplier of the raw chicken products or of the live chickens has not yet been identified.

The CDC fears the outbreak could be widespread in the chicken industry because the strain is present in live chickens and in many types of raw chicken products.

Experts say you should always wash your hands when handling raw meat or poultry, because poultry can spread germs any time you handle it. The CDC says you should not wash chicken before you cook it, as doing so can spread germs to other surfaces. Any surfaces that have come into contact with raw meat should be wiped down, and use a separate cutting board. Cook chicken to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill harmful bacteria.

The following states have reported illnesses:

