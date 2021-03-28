Anti-Semitic tags spotted in Miami-Dade, Broward ahead of Jewish holiday

Police are investigating a troubling trend across South Florida after vandals spray-painted anti-Semitic messages in two locations in Miami-Dade County, one day after the same tag was spotted in Miami.

7News cameras captured one of the tags, which read “Communism is Judaism,” at a construction site on the corner of Red Road and Southwest 40th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Not far from there, along Alhambra Circle in Coral Gables, the same message was spray-painted.

Shoshana Bicky said she spotted the graffiti and alerted police.

“I was, like, shaking in my car, basically. Oh, my goodness, it’s not just one incident, it’s three incidents along the same street,” she said. “I mean, it’s disgusting, it’s absolutely disgusting.”

In Hallandale Beach, a Holocaust survivor said someone drew swastikas on his car. His family said they are upset that this happened, especially on the eve of Passover.

The car was parked in a garage in the 1900 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Friday.

Officials are now reviewing surveillance videos to find the person responsible.

“It’s a terrible occurrence anytime, but that’s especially so on the eve of a Jewish holiday,” said Evan Nierman. “It’s just really sad that, in this day and age, Jewish people are still finding themselves under assault and under attack.”

The tags come after City of Miami Police responded to an auto center on Bird Road and 37th Avenue that had also been marked with the same message. It has since been painted over while police investigate.

If you have any information on anyone involved in these crimes, call police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.