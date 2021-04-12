Anti-Semitic message spray-painted outside SW Miami-Dade cement plant

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians expressed outrage and concern after the wall of a cement plant was defaced with an anti-Semitic message, the latest act of vandalism in a troubling trend.

The phrase “Communism is Judaism” was spray-painted on the outer wall of the plant located along the 7300 block of Southwest 48th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, along with a web address linked to an anti-Semitic video sharing site.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Code Compliance employees as they took pictures of the graffiti, Monday afternoon.

Richard Forero, who works nearby, said he saw the nasty message days ago.

“I came across it last week, and I was quite surprised, I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

It’s not the first time the message has been spotted in the area. In late March, Shoshana Bicky was among those who called police when she spotted the graffiti in a different location in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“I was driving down Bird Road, and I saw a lot of these graffiti signs that say, ‘Communism is Judaism,'” she said. “It’s kind of horrifying to see these.”

Bicky said she spotted at least three, but there were more. All have since been painted over.

In Hallandale Beach, swastikas were found traced in the dust on the car of a Holocaust survivor.

The vandalism outside the cement plant remained on display for days, but when officials with the concrete company caught a glimpse, a representative spray-painted over it.

Meanwhile, people who work in the area are ready to see it go.

“I’m concerned, and I don’t like it at all,” said Forero.

If you know anything about who may be behind these defacings, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

