Anti-racism mass held at Holy Redeemer Church in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Holy Redeemer Church held an anti-racism mass amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in Miami and other cities across the country.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrated the mass, appropriately named “Mass for Unity Against Racism,” at the church located at 1301 NW 71st St., at 9 a.m., Sunday.

Wenski said he chose the Fourth of July weekend purposely for the occasion, linking the theme of liberty with the Catholic Church’s stance against “the sin of racism.”

“Independence Day weekend is a graced opportunity for every parish to highlight the Church’s doctrine,” he wrote in a letter to the priests of the Archdiocese of Miami.

Wenski also wrote that freedom and human values also call for dealing with the “triple crisis” the world has been facing in the last four months: the coronavirus pandemic, the global economic fallout resulting from the pandemic and societal unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“America is at its strongest when all our institutions promote the common good and work for the advantage of everyone,” he said.

Holy Redeemer also livestreamed the mass for those who wish to stay home in accordance with social distancing rules.

