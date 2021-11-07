NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida teens take a stand against an increase in gun violence with a food drive and a march.

Members of “Community Youth Against Violence” rallied in northwest Miami-Dade Saturday.

They’re coming together to bring awareness to the children who have been killed by gunfire.

The group also collected canned foods for families in need.

