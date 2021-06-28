SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - People from around the world are reaching out to find out how they can contribute to relief efforts in Surfside.

Support will be needed for a long time and on Monday, WSVN announced plans to help.

The pain from Thursday’s building collapse is unbearable for those who have been given the heartbreaking news of loss and others who are still waiting for word about their loved ones.

“We’re just waiting and waiting for a miracle,” said one family member.

The residents who survived the collapse are the lucky ones, but they too are suffering.

Many have nowhere to go and nothing left. The mental anguish is unimaginable.

“The most important priority right now is crisis support for the families who have evacuated and are waiting to find out about their neighbors and family members. Everything from emergency housing support, food, therapy support for adults and children and support for animals and rescue,” said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey with the Miami Foundation.

Because there is so much sorrow and so much need, the Ansin family, the owners of Channel 7, has pledged to help the community they love.

“The Ansin family would like to express its deepest condolences to all of those affected by the building collapse,” said Andy Ansin, Channel 7 owner. “It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy, and it’s awful for all the families and all of the loved ones and friends.”

Through their charitable foundation, the Ansins have donated $100,000 to the Miami Foundation.

“It’s important to provide funds that can get to people immediately and not just in some huge organizations. It’s on a micro level because people need the money today,” said James Ansin, Channel 7 owner.

The Miami Foundation is one of the charitable organizations in partnership with Supportsurfside.org.

The Miami Foundation collects money from donors and gets that money into the right hands for distribution wherever the demand is greatest.

“The entire collaboration just breathed a sigh of relief knowing that we’re meeting with families all day long who are in crisis and in need,” said Fishman Lipsey. “They need housing, they need food, they need prescriptions and these dollars are going to be well used and well needed.”

And there are so many victims, several charitable organizations are answering the call.

The Ansin Foundation has also donated $50,000 to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, a group that delivers aid to people no matter their religion.

“I’m just so grateful to everyone at Channel 7 for making this possible,” said Jacob Solomon, CEO of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. “This grant is a game changer for us. We know that we are going to be able to provide for the needs of the people who are hurting right now.”

An entire community hurting and in desperate need of healing.

“Hopefully that money will go to help those who most need it,” said Andy Ansin. “We’re also hoping that it’ll encourage other foundations, corporations and individuals to contribute.”

