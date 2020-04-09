Another wave of passengers from Coral Princess disembark, head home

MIAMI (WSVN) - More passengers are finally heading home after being stuck on board a cruise ship for weeks.

Another wave of people boarded several charter flights at Miami International Airport to head to South America, Europe and other destinations, Thursday.

They disembarked the Coral Princess at PortMiami, which docked on Saturday.

The ship left Chile in early March for what was supposed to be a two-week vacation, but when almost 100 passengers and crew were diagnosed with COVID-19, the ship was turned away from several ports.

Three passengers died, and two dozen others are being treated at South Florida hospitals.

