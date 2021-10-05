(WSVN) - Tuesday is the start of another round of king tides.

The tides began last month and continue in cycles through December.

King tides can cause rising sea water to overtake the seawalls and flood city streets.

Last month’s flooding was minimal but the most severe king tide flood usually occur in October.

It could happen within this week’s new moon on Oct. 6 or the full moon on Oct. 20.

