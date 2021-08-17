NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second part of a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building’s roof has collapsed.

7SkyForce hovered over Lakeview Gardens Condominiums, in the area of Northwest 175th Street and 68th Avenue, just before 11 a.m., Tuesday.

It remains unclear if any residents were inside of the building or if anyone sustained any injuries.

Back on July 15, part of the same building’s roof collapsed.

Residents at the time were evacuated and officials said the damage to the building was limited to the exterior.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.