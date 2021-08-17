NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second part of a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building’s roof has collapsed, and one homeowner said looters have stolen his belongings due to a lack of security at the complex.

7SkyForce hovered over Lakeview Gardens Condominiums, in the area of Northwest 175th Street and 68th Avenue, just before 11 a.m., Tuesday.

On July 15, part of the same building’s roof collapsed. Around 30 residents at the time were evacuated from 36 units, and officials said the damage to the building was limited to the exterior.

It is believed no one was inside the building when the second collapse occurred, but 7News is awaiting confirmation from rescue officials if anyone suffered any injuries.

The two parts of the roof that collapsed are on different sides of the structure.

Luis Sanchez said he has practically lost everything after the first collapse.

When asked where he has been living for the past month, he replied, “In my car. I live in my car, so I make friendships, ‘Hey, can I take a shower here?’ ‘OK, Luisito.'”

Sanchez’s wife and son have been staying with friends since they were ordered out.

“I have only one, but I have 24 more neighbors that they are in the same situation as me,” Sanchez said. “They allowed us to get into the apartments twice — eight days ago and today.”

According to Sanchez, he returned on Tuesday to find a second collapse, and all of his belongings inside of his apartment have been stolen.

“No security, nothing,” he said. “As you can see, the gates of the condo are open permanently. I lost my belongings, maybe simple things, maybe a monitor or the computer or your tablet, your 32-inch TV. My apartment number is 2008. You see the American flag? This balcony is my apartment.”

Sanchez added that he paid his maintenance fees, but the building was never maintained. He also said no one who lived at the building knows what’s next, and he cannot get any answers.

The apartment building had passed its 40-year inspection. The building is said to be 47 years old.

County officials are on the scene investigating.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.