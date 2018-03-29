Another lawsuit filed after FIU bridge collapse

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The injured passenger of a Florida International University student killed in the bridge collapse near campus has filed a lawsuit, Thursday.

Richard Humble is now suing the bridge designers, construction company and others who are connected to the pedestrian bridge which collapsed near FIU, killing six people.

Humble was injured in the collapse, but his friend, FIU student Alexa Duran is one of the six who died when their car was crushed by debris.

The bridge collapsed onto Southwest Eighth Street, March 15, just days after it was installed.

