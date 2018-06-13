Annual passholders can bring friends to park hop around Disney World for over 50% off

(WSVN) - When you wish upon a star, you can get a very good deal — Disney World announced it’s a very good month to be an annual pass holder.

From now through June 29, Walt Disney World is offering its “Bring a Friend” discount. Passholders will be able to bring up to six friends parkhopping for just $79.

One-day park hopper tickets typically cost $174.

In order to take full advantage of the deal, the passholder must be a gold, platinum, platinum plus or premier member.

The discounted passes can be purchased at any of the four parks and must be used the same day they are purchased.

