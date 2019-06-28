Annual passholders can bring friends to park hop around Disney World for just $89

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - If you know someone with an annual pass to Walt Disney World, it might be time to call on them for a favor.

From now through Aug. 8, Walt Disney World is allowing gold, platinum, platinum plus or premier passholders to bring a friend for just $89.

A one-day park hopper ticket for Florida residents typically start at $139 while tickets for non-Florida residents start at $169.

Passholders can buy up to six tickets over the course of the promotion.

The discounted passes can be purchased at any of the four parks and must be used the same day they are purchased.

