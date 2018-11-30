Annual Men of Style event honors Broward’s leading men

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special event was held in Broward to honor the county’s leading men.

The 12th annual Men of Style event took place at the Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday night.

Proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to the Covenant House Florida, whose mission is to prevent youth homelessness.

The night featured food, drinks and a great emcee: 7’s Today in Florida anchor Diana Diaz.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of the event.

