Annual firefighters calendar raising money for local charities

Hialeah firefighters put on a display for the doctors, nurses and employees at Palmetto General for all their hard work.

The pandemic has also forced the cancellation of an annual event that shows off area firefighters while raising money for several charities, but the show must go on.

The pandemic has put a damper on a sizzling calendar in South Florida.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Damien Beitre said, “South Florida firefighters are definitely the hottest.”

Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Luis Espinosa, the Firefighters Calendar CEO, said, “Two of our firefighters, who shall remain nameless, tested positive. Another three or four are in a 14-day quarantine.”

But Espinosa said they’re all doing just fine, which is why they’re moving ahead with melting hearts in 2020.

Pinero said, “Knowing that people that haven’t seen you in years are going to see you now are going to be like, ‘Wow, look at him,’ you know?”

The event has donated almost $250,000 to local charities over 28 years.

Espinosa said, “The UHealth Jackson Miami Burn Center is one of our main charities. Safe Haven for newborns where you can drop off a baby at any fire station no questions asked, and the baby will be adopted. Never Walk Alone is a PTSD charity for first responders.”

One firefighter said, “So far, for the last few months, I’ve been working out seven times a week.”

Another said, “I’ve been doing a little bit of intermittent fasting, and also, I pretty much try to eat clean all the time.”

Beitre said, “High protein, low carbohydrates, low sugars. I think my wife wanted to do this so I could get back in shape.”

Sexy could mean something different to them than you may realize.

“Charisma, personality, how they carry themselves. I have a lot of charisma,” one said.

“However they make you feel is what’s going to make you sexy or not,” another replied.

Pinero said, “I don’t know, my wife doesn’t tell me that I’m sexy because she says that I’m too cocky.”

Beitre said, “When do I think that she thinks I’m sexiest? I guess when I’m doing the dishes and the laundry.”

Go to firefighterscalendar.com to vote on your favorite first responder.

