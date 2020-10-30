Animals at Zoo Miami receive dental checkup

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some animals received a much-needed dental checkup at Zoo Miami.

It’s dental week at the zoo, and some animals are getting more than a cleaning.

Some got teeth pulled and others were checked for diseases to make sure their dental health is in great shape.

Since animals don’t complain about dental pain, so it has become a part of their health screenings at the zoo.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.