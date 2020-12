MIAMI (WSVN) - Animals at Zoo Miami were treated to some tasty treats in the spirit of the holiday season.

Staff at the zoo gift-wrapped some goodies for the furry residents.

Pictures showed some happy animals enjoying their treats.

Zoo officials said gifts mentally and physically stimulate the animals as they try to get to the food they enjoy eating.

