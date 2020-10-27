Animals at Zoo Miami celebrate Halloween early

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The zookeepers at Zoo Miami are making sure their animals have a fun Halloween.

Their annual Zoo Boo event had to be canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, but the animals were still able to dress up and take part in festive activities.

Zoo Miami’s Animal Health intern Genevieve Simon even knitted watermelon and sprinkled doughnut costumes for their radiated tortoises.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.