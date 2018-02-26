MIAMI (WSVN) - Animal lovers broke ground on a new clinic to care for pets in South Florida.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Miami-Dade County Animal Services hosted the ceremony in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, Monday.

The clinic, which will be located in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 13th Avenue, will provide vital and preventive care at much lower costs, sometimes even free.

“This clinic will bring spay/neuter resources, as well as basic veterinary resources to this underserved community,” said ASPCA President and CEO Matthew Bershadker. “We will help people responsibly keep and care for those pets, keeping those pets out of shelters and in the home. The safest place they could be.”

Officials hope to have the center up and running by early 2019.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.