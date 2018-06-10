MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Animal rights activists gathered in front of a South Beach hotel that hosted a culinary event centered around roasting pigs.

Cameras showed demonstrators in front of 1 Hotel along Collins Avenue and 23rd Street, Sunday afternoon.

Participants held signs that read “Animals Murdered Here” and “Meat Is Murder.” The latter is a phrase made popular by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

“Animals do not want to die,” protesters chanted over and over.

Activist Elizabeth Jones said they are protesting the Cochon555 event taking place at the hotel on Sunday.

“Cochon555 is an event where five pigs are killed to become somebody’s dinner,” said Jones, “and we’re here to show that you do not need to eat animal products to live healthy, full lives.”

The Cochon555 website describes the event as “a nose-to-tail culinary event dedicated to supporting family farmers and educating buyers about the agricultural importance of eating heritage breed pigs, some of which are on critical watch lists.”

Jones said she is surprised 1 Hotel agreed to host the event.

“The 1 Hotel, they promote a sustainable environment, a forward thinking environment, so we’re a little bit confused as to why they are hosting this event today, which promotes and perpetuates suffering and violence of innocent animals that didn’t want to die,” she said.

It is unclear whether or not PETA organized Sunday’s protest. 7News has reached out to the group and 1 Hotel for comment, but as of 7 p.m., neither had replied.

