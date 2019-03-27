Animal activists offer $20K reward for info on horse found stabbed to death in SWMD

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Animal activists are offering a reward after a horse was found stabbed to death in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Ranch owner Georgina Milhet found one of her horses dead, Tuesday.

The animal was stolen, dragged from her home and stabbed to death.

“I’m heartbroken. She was one of my babies because they’re all my babies,” Milhet said. “We need to seriously think about this because it’s out of control.”

Two other horses are also missing from the area, and it’s presumed they were also killed.

If you have any information on who may have killed the horse, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $20,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.