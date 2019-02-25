ANF Tour de Broward raises $800,000 for local children’s hospital

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 7,000 people attended the 10th annual ANF Tour de Broward to support the expansion of a local children’s hospital.

The cycling, running, walking, and play event held Sunday raised more than $800,000 to be used to expand Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Caitlin Stella, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Chief Executive, said,”We are like a family here, and so we love having our kids, our patients at the hospital, their parents come out. It’s just a great day to celebrate all the wonderful things we do at the hospital.”

7’s Vivian Gonzalez lent a helping hand at this year’s event.

“Thank you South Florida for making the 10th annual ANF Tour de Broward a huge success,” Gonzalez said.

The hospital is aiming use their new growth to expand services.

