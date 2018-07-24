Andrews Avenue drawbridge renovation leads to traffic detour in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driving detour is set to take place as the Andrews Avenue Drawbridge gets a makeover in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Crews will begin renovations for Andrews Avenue Drawbridge on Monday. The project will take about two years to complete.

Traffic will occasionally be limited to one lane in either direction, and other times will be completely rerouted to the Southwest Seventh Avenue drawbridge. The Southeast Third Avenue drawbridge is also an alternative.

The Andrews Avenue drawbridge is located along the New River, between Las Olas Boulevard and South Fifth Street. Officials said the machinery is near the end of its life.

Upgrades will include new electrical and mechanical systems, as well as remodeling sidewalk ramps and light posts.

