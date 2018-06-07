Andrew Pollack resigns from Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The parent of a Parkland shooting victim has resigned from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission.

Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack, has decided to step down from the MSD Public Safety Commission. He submitted his resignation letter on Thursday morning, that reads in part, “I thank you for the opportunity to serve on this Board. I will be spending my time helping to elect individuals to the Broward County School Board that will ensure that our schools are safe.”

This commission was established by Florida Gov. Rick Scott and is expected to meet for the first time on Thursday.

