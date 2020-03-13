Andrew Gillum involved in suspected drug-related incident in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Tallahassee mayor and a candidate for Florida Governor, Andrew Gillum, was involved in a suspected drug-involved incident at a Miami Beach hotel.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 1100 block of West Avenue, early Friday morning.

Gillum released a statement that read, “I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

He continued with a show of gratitude to first responders. “I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

According to a police report, Aldo Mejias called 911 after finding Gillum and a second man, Travis Dyson, heavily inebriated inside a hotel room.

According to police, Mejias gave his credit card to Dyson to reserve a room, Thursday. Mejias was set to arrive to the room later that day.

Dyson rented the room at 4 p.m., and Mejias arrived at approximately 11 p.m. that night.

Upon arrival, Mejias found Dyson and Gillum under the influence of an unknown substance.

Mejias said after Dyson opened the door, he walked to the bed and fell. He said he observed Gillum vomiting in the bathroom.

The report further stated that Mejias noticed Dyson having trouble breathing and woke him up. He woke up and began to vomit before collapsing a second time. Mejias then opted to perform CPR and called authorities.

Fire Rescue crews treated Dyson on the scene for a suspected overdose. Dyson was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

When officers initially arrived on the scene, they said, Gillum was too inebriated to communicate. They later returned for a welfare check and said Gillum was in stable condition and his vitals were normal.

Authorities said there were three small clear plastic baggies in plain sight containing suspected crystal meth.

The baggies were taken by authorities.

Gillum returned home without incident.

