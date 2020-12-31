Anchor Drop in Fort Lauderdale will be held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - This year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will be different in Broward County due to the pandemic.

Many of the events that locals are used to attending to ring in the new year will be held virtually.

The annual Anchor Drop in Fort Lauderdale will be live-streamed for families to enjoy from their homes.

The drop has already been recorded and will be available to watch starting at 11 p.m. on several outlets.

There will be a live fireworks show in downtown Fort Lauderdale that those who live nearby will be able to see.

The city is trying to find a way to make New Year’s Eve celebrations fun, but safe.

“We’ll have live music, and it’ll be a wonderful time for families to stay at home and enjoy the New Year’s [celebration] in the privacy and safety in their own environment,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Residents can watch the Anchor Drop on YouTube, Facebook as well as a government-access channel.

