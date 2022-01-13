FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of an accident that involved an Amtrak train and a car around 6:20 p.m., Wednesday.

An elderly woman got stuck on the tracks after her car broke down on the railroad along Cypress Creek Road and Andrews Avenue.

She was able to get out of the car before the train crashed into her car.

No one was hurt.

