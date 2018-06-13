Amputee shares survival story after being involved in hit and run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida motorcyclist is recovering after he was involved in a hit-and-run, near Fort Lauderdale.

Forty-eight-year-old Dale Hall, a former U.S. Marine, was riding his Harley Davidson along Sunrise Boulevard when he was struck by a white Ford Explorer SUV, on June 2.

Hall said the SUV sported a University of Florida Gators vanity plate and was trying to make a U-turn before it all went down.

“He did his U-turn and turned around like he wanted to go down the street,” said Hall, “I guess he overestimated and thought he could be fast enough to get into the street before me.”

Hall was struck on his left side by the vehicle and suffered a crushed foot.

Unfortunately, the foot had to be amputated, and he shared his experience as a new amputee.

“It feels like a bunch of needles at the bottom at first, but then when you’re doing that, it feels like this is getting bigger, like that,” he said, motioning to his leg.

Hall appeared to be taking the tragic event very well, laughing as he talked about what followed the crash.

“When the impact hit, it crushed all my little toe vertebrae and everything,” said Hall, “I saw it move and said ‘Oh, that’s my foot! That’s my foot!'”

Hall said he is optimistic and looks forward to returning to his job as a commercial plumber.

“What else can I do? All I can do is keep on going,” he said. “The incident happened. I can’t sit back and sulk and say ‘poor me.’ I got to let this thing heal up. The next process is to get something — a boot, a wheelchair or something — and get back to work.”

As for the driver, Hall said he’s not holding grudges and is focusing on bettering himself.

But that driver still committed a crime that changed Hall forever, and police need the public’s help in locating the older model white Ford Explorer SUV with the Florida Gators plate.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

