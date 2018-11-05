Amid record turnout, South Florida officials prepare for Election Day

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Long lines, technical setbacks and a record number of mail-in ballots have all led to a suspense-filled Election Day eve in South Florida, as officials make final preparations ahead of the big day.

Officials said the current election cycle has seen a significant increase in early voting turnout over the 2014 midterms.

“It’s just been heated up, exciting, energized,” said Dr. Brenda C. Snipes, Broward County’s supervisor of elections.

Snipes said her department is ready for a long and busy Tuesday.

“People are responding,” she said. “They still are dropping off ballots. It’s highly charged, and that’s good.”

While Broward County reported no problems at the polls to date, printers at early voting locations in North Miami and Homestead went down on Sunday.

7News cameras captured a line of voters extending around the block at the North Miami Public Library, Sunday evening.

Poll workers turned to pre-printed ballots while technicians repaired the machines. Officials said everyone who stayed in line in North Miami was able to cast ballots.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the number of voters who voted early or mailed in their ballots is so high that he’s hopeful those who chose to wait until Tuesday won’t have to wait very long.

“We’ve got record numbers of people voting early and also absentee, so maybe tomorrow will be pretty easy,” he said. “We’re open from 7 [a.m.] to 7 [p.m.] Please exercise your right to vote.”

Officials said voters who received a notice and an affidavit stating there was something wrong with their mail-in ballots had until 5 p.m. on Monday to address the issue.

