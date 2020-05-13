American Heritage seniors donate money meant for senior activities to help those in need

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of graduating high school students have used money that was supposed to be spent for their senior breakfast to help feed families in need.

Hungry families lined up at Plantation’s Central Park for a drive-thru distribution organized by Broward non-profit Helping Hands. 7News cameras captured volunteers placing bag after bag to fill the trunks of cars in the line.

“Each car is going to get a bag of non-perishable food, a bag of vegetables and a bag of potatoes,” volunteer Patrick McCarthy said.

The drive-thru sites are a norm during the COVID-19 pandemic, as millions of Americans are without work and are fighting to keep their families fed.

However, the site was set up thanks to the graduating class at American Heritage School. They decided instead of having their senior class gifts, they would provide food to South Florida families.

“We made a vote,” Gina Strauss, a parent, said. “They decided that it was better to help people in need.”

More than $3,000 was donated, hundreds of pounds of food was given away, and 600 families left the park fed thanks to the Class of 2020.

“It’s only through help of the community and banding together that we’ll get through this and make sure that everyone realizes how important it is to help those around us,” Annabelle Bruzos, a student, said.

The distribution was an act of kindness that brought a community together during a time when many feel far apart.

