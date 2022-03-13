FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The American Heart Association hosted the Broward Heart Walk event in Fort Lauderdale Sunday.

The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, invited South Florida back to its premier event to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting the lifesaving mission.

The Broward Heart Walk event was held at Nova Southeastern University. During the event, participants and teams celebrated heart and stroke survivors, raised lifesaving funds and encouraged physical activity.

Heart Walk Here was this year’s theme, where participants walked on the event path or created a path of their own.

City Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig led the Heart Walk.

